Family dispute in Shymkent ends in man's death

·9·World
Family dispute in Shymkent ends in man's death

A family dispute between a husband and wife in the Samal-3 microdistrict of Shymkent ended in tragedy. According to preliminary data, during the argument, the man sustained a stab wound and died at the scene. This was reported by the Shymkent City Police Department.

According to the police, a pre-trial investigation is currently underway regarding the incident. A woman has been detained as a suspect and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigators are clarifying all the details of the conflict.

According to local media reports, the deceased leaves behind two underage daughters. Neighbors stated that the conflict may have started after the husband disturbed his wife while she was praying. However, law enforcement agencies have not yet officially confirmed this version.

ShymkentSamal-3mediaShymkent Police Department
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