In Yakutia, a tree seed grew in a man's eye for 4 months

·119·World
In Yakutia, a tree seed grew in a man's eye for 4 months

In the Yakutia region of Russia, doctors removed a tree seed that had sprouted in a man's eye tissue. Surprisingly, the seed had been growing in his eye for four months.

It is reported that the incident occurred in a forest. A tree branch hit the man's eye, causing a seed to get stuck under his eyelid. Initially, the situation was ignored, but over time, he began to experience head and eye pain.

When doctors conducted an examination, they discovered that the seed had germinated inside the eye tissue. It had grown to approximately 3 millimeters over the four months.

Specialists removed the seed using a needle under local anesthesia.

It is reported that the man's eye is in good condition following the procedure.

Yakutiamedicineophthalmology
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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