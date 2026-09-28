Uzbekistan U-17 Beats Kazakhstan on Penalties in a Shymkent Thriller!

On September 28, another friendly football match between the youth national teams of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan U-17 took place in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. According to Sports.kz, the intense and goal-rich clash between the youth of the two neighboring countries ended in a competitive 3-3 draw in regular time. In the nervous penalty shootout held to determine the winner, the young Uzbek footballers demonstrated composure, winning 4-3 and taking their revenge.

Notably, the first match within the framework of the autumn training camp also turned into a fierce encounter, ending 4-3 in regular time (note: source says 4:4), where luck smiled on the Kazakhs (5-4) in penalties. The Kazakhstan U-17 team, continuing their training camp in Shymkent, now faces control matches against the Russia youth team on October 2 and 5.

"A 3-3 battle, penalty revenge, and 14 goals": 5 key points of the derby

The most important official facts regarding the U-17 clash in Shymkent:

Uzbekistan's victory on penalties: In the match that ended 3-3 in regular time, the Uzbek youth prevailed 4-3 in the "lottery";

A total of 14 goals in two games: The teams' first match ended 4-4 and the second 3-3, delivering a true attacking football show;

Full revenge achieved: The Uzbekistan U-17 team responded adequately to the penalty shootout defeat (4-5) in the initial encounter;

Autumn training camp in Shymkent: Both national teams are successfully testing their preparation process for upcoming official international tournaments;

Kazakhstan's next opponent is Russia: The Kazakhstan U-17 youth will test their strength against the Russia youth team on October 2 and 5.

Comparative indicators of the Uzbekistan U-17 and Kazakhstan U-17 clashes

Analytical table of the two friendly matches in Shymkent:

Analysis indicators and criteria 1st control match (initial game) 2nd control match (September 28) Match location Shymkent city, autumn camp Shymkent city, autumn camp Regular time result 4:4 (competitive draw) 3:3 (attacking draw) Penalty shootout score 5:4 — in favor of Kazakhstan 4:3 — in favor of Uzbekistan (Revenge) Match character Open football, defensive flaws, and high speed Uncompromising struggle, psychological pressure, and tension until the final seconds Next official plans Experience in strengthening the teams Kazakhstan plays Russia on October 2 and 5

Football and scouting expertise: Why are derbies at this age so prolific?

Conclusions of youth football specialists and analysts:

"Dominance of emotions and attacking freedom": In players under 17, individual skill and emotions prevail over tactical molds; a total of 14 goals scored in 2 matches shows that both teams have very strong front-line talents, but still lack experience in holding defensive positions;

Uzbekistan's youth mental resilience: Emerging from the heavy pressure of a 3-3 scoreline once again after the penalty defeat in the first match and winning 4-3 in the shootout indicates the mental strength of our young footballers;

Foundation for the future: Matches with such uncompromising and strong-willed opponents serve as an invaluable practical school in shaping the tactical level of players ahead of the U-17 Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

In your opinion, are high-scoring matches like 4-4 and 3-3 in youth football the result of the coaches' attacking style or the consequence of gross defensive errors? How will the spirited penalty revenge of the Uzbek youth lay the groundwork for their future big victories? Leave your comments and share this analysis of the Uzbek football youth thriller with all fans!