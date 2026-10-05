Gruesome murder in Hong Kong: Millionaire model brutally killed by her in-laws

The investigation and trial into the brutal murder of Abby Choi Tin-fung, a bright star of the Hong Kong fashion world, famous millionaire model, and influencer, have revealed new details. According to the influential local publication The Standard, the life of the 28-year-old beauty, who graced the covers of global fashion magazines, was cut short by members of her former family—her ex-father-in-law, ex-husband, and former brother-in-law—whom she had generously supported financially for many years.

It turned out that the true motive behind the crime, which shocked all of Asia, was greed and the desire to retain a costly elite property in the city center.

A gruesome scene discovered during the search

Abby Choi's disappearance was announced on February 21, 2023. Just two days later, the police found the dismembered body parts of the model in one of the rental houses located in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po District:

Physical evidence at the scene: The operational team discovered an electric saw and a meat grinder inside the house, which were used as murder weapons;

Scale of brutality: The victim's body was dismembered and placed in a refrigerator and large pots, while her skull was found in a separate container;

Arrests: First, the model's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was detained, followed by his father, Kwong Kau, and brother, Anthony Kwong.

$7.6 million real estate: The root cause of the tragedy

Abby Choi and Alex Kwong had two children together. Although the couple divorced in 2015, the children were mainly looked after by their former parents-in-law. Coming from a wealthy family, Abby provided for them in every way:

Luxurious gift: In 2019, the model purchased a luxury apartment in central Hong Kong worth 60 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately $7.64 million USD ) so that her children and former relatives could live comfortably;

Registration in the father-in-law's name: For tax and administrative convenience, the house was officially registered in the name of her former father-in-law, Kwong Kau, and this very misstep played a fatal role in the model's destiny;

Children's school and eviction demand: In 2022, Choi decided to sell this elite central home to buy a new apartment in another district to be closer to her children's school. She offered her former father-in-law and his family to move into the new home as well, but they did not want to leave the expensive central location.

After a brief family conspiracy, Kwong Kau and his eldest son Anthony devised a plan to physically eliminate Abby Choi so that the multi-million-dollar apartment would remain in their hands.

The tragedy of a glossy magazine icon

Abby Choi Tin-fung was a known symbol of style in her homeland and the international fashion industry. She regularly posed on the covers of prestigious magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and L'Officiel, and was a regular guest of honor at Paris and Milan fashion weeks.

Currently, the ongoing trial regarding this sensational crime in the Hong Kong court is under strict oversight. Since the arrested family members refuse to plead guilty, forensic experts and investigators are working to prove the exact role of each participant in the murder. Meanwhile, the public expects the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of this brutal crime.