Journalist shot dead in elevator: 20-year-old murder mystery remains unsolved

On October 7, 2006, Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist for Novaya gazeta, was shot and killed in the elevator of her apartment building in Moscow. Although 20 years have passed, who ordered the murder has still not been identified.

Politkovskaya was 48 years old. She was known as one of Russia's prominent investigative journalists, having extensively covered the war in Chechnya and human rights issues there.

In her articles, the journalist raised topics such as torture, extrajudicial executions, corruption, and abuse of office. Her reports drew serious public attention to critical issues.

Throughout her professional career, Politkovskaya repeatedly faced threats and pressure. Her assassination caused a major uproar in Russia and internationally.

Although several people were convicted for the journalist's murder, the question of who ordered the crime remains open. For this reason, Anna Politkovskaya's case is still frequently cited in discussions regarding journalists' safety and freedom of speech.