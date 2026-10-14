37-year-old man brutally murdered over parking space in Almaty

In Almaty, Kazakhstan, a dispute over a simple parking space ended in the tragic death of a man. 37-year-old Danil Shetnikov was stabbed outside his home after asking an unfamiliar driver to move his car slightly, and later died in the hospital.

Although investigation into this bloody incident, which plunged his family and relatives into deep grief, has begun, the deceased's relatives strongly demand reclassifying the crime under a more severe article.

How the incident happened: From a polite request to a bloody attack

According to information distributed by the Lada.kz publication, the event took place on October 4:

The beginning of the conflict: Danil returned from a trip outside the city with his son and close friends. Seeing an unfamiliar car parked in front of his house, he asked its driver to move the vehicle to another spot;

Verbal dispute turning into violence: The simple request caused sharp discontent from the driver, and the argument immediately turned into a fistfight;

Bloodshed by the brothers: The driver called his brother for help. The man who arrived at the scene unexpectedly pulled out a knife and struck Danil in the neck;

Attack on the car: According to witnesses, after the attack, unidentified individuals threw stones at the deceased's car and smashed its side windows.

Tears of the wife: "He grabbed his neck and fell, covered in blood"

The deceased's widow, Irina Shetnikova, recalling the horrifying moments, tearfully described how the murder took place:

«At first I thought they just hit my husband on the head with a fist. But then he suddenly grabbed his neck and ran into the yard, fell and, unable to breathe, was covered in blood. Then we found out that they had cut his throat with a knife».

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but despite the doctors' efforts, he passed away in the intensive care unit a week later.

Flight of the suspect's family and investigation dispute

The deceased's relatives stated that Danil was not previously acquainted with this neighbor and that there had never been any animosity or disagreement between them. The attacker's family lived in a rented apartment in the neighboring building and urgently vacated and left the house after the bloody incident:

Detention and preventive measure: The suspect who delivered the knife blow was apprehended and arrested by law enforcement officers right at the scene; Disagreement over the charge: The police initiated a criminal case on the grounds of "Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death by negligence";

Family's demand: The deceased's relatives insist that the crime was committed intentionally, demanding to reclassify the case to "Intentional murder" and to impose the harshest punishment on the culprits.

Currently, the investigation actions are under the personal supervision of the leadership of the Almaty City Police Department. Danil Shetnikov, who was brutally murdered at the age of 37, is survived by his wife and an eight-year-old son. A baby girl is expected to be born into the family in a month.