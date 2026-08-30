12-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Moscow Region: Two Schoolgirls Suspected

·39·World
12-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Moscow Region: Two Schoolgirls Suspected

A 12-year-old schoolboy has been murdered in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of Russia's Moscow Region. Two underage girls, aged 15 and 16, have been detained as suspects in the murder. A court later ordered them to be held in custody for two months. This was reported by Meduza.

It is reported that the boy went missing on August 26 in the village of Kabanovo. A search operation began after his mother contacted the police. Volunteers were also involved in the search.

On August 27, the boy's body was found in the basement of an abandoned building. According to police, his body showed signs of violence and multiple stab wounds. A criminal case for murder has been opened.

As part of the investigation, two girls aged 15 and 16 living in the village were detained as suspects. According to media reports, the girls knew the victim and may have lured him to the abandoned building. Information has circulated that they planned the crime in advance, but these details have not yet been announced as final investigative conclusions.

Police officers escorting handcuffed women in a building corridor.

Another version of events is being widely discussed. According to it, the suspect girls may have been influenced by the popular South Korean “Squid Game” series. The victim's mother also stated during the investigation that this theory is being considered. According to her, one of the suspects had posters of the series' characters in her room, and her social media page contained videos depicting violent scenes from the show.

A blonde woman in a black jacket sitting in a room.

Some media outlets report that the suspects filmed the murder for some kind of “video challenge,” while other sources claim they intentionally left their phones at home. These conflicting reports have not yet been confirmed by official authorities.

There have also been reports that a list containing the names of about 50 people was found among the suspects' belongings. However, there is no official confirmation of this information either.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are determining the exact motive for the murder, the actions of the suspects, and the circumstances that led to the crime. Therefore, there is no basis to accept additional versions circulating on social media and in some media outlets as final truth.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The world's fastest roller coaster is now operating in Saudi Arabia (video)The world's fastest roller coaster is now operating in Saudi Arabia (video)Today, 11:34Woman kills 11-month-old son to prevent father from gaining custodyWoman kills 11-month-old son to prevent father from gaining custodyToday, 11:10Was a 12-year-old boy killed because of 'Squid Game'?Was a 12-year-old boy killed because of 'Squid Game'?Today, 11:05Finnish sailor builds solar-powered yacht and sails to IbizaFinnish sailor builds solar-powered yacht and sails to IbizaToday, 03:36A mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfiredA mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfiredToday, 03:18Over 100 kg of chicken stolen in 'Fast & Furious' style in Egypt (video)Over 100 kg of chicken stolen in 'Fast & Furious' style in Egypt (video)Today, 03:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience