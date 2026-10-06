In Ghana, people are buried in coffins shaped like fish, airplanes, and even fruit

Among the Ga people living in southern Ghana, there is a tradition of burying the deceased in unusually shaped coffins. Known as "fantasy coffins," these items are made in the shapes of fish, airplanes, cars, fruit, boats, and various other forms.

The shape of the coffin usually reflects the deceased's profession, lifestyle, interests, or unfulfilled dreams. For example, a fish or a boat might be prepared for a fisherman, an agricultural product for a farmer, and an airplane-shaped coffin for someone who dreamed of flying in an airplane during their lifetime.

These coffins are called "abebuu adekai," which means "proverb boxes" in the Ga language. They are considered not just ordinary burial items, but works of art that symbolically reflect the life and personality of the deceased.

The modern form of this tradition developed in the 1950s in Teshie, an area near Accra, Ghana. Its establishment is associated with the local craftsman Seth Kane Kwei. Later, these unusual coffins became widespread among the Ga people and gained international fame as well.