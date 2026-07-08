Body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives in Iraq, funeral rites to continue until July 9

The body of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been brought to Iraq as part of funeral proceedings, Reuters reported.

Khamenei's coffin arrived in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf on July 7. He was received at the airport by officials led by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi, along with several high-ranking state officials. Najaf is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Shia Muslims worldwide, as it houses the shrine of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Therefore, holding the funeral ceremony in this city carries significant symbolic weight.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also traveled to Najaf to participate in the ceremonies. The official welcoming event at the airport was attended by Iraqi political leaders, state leadership, and Shia religious scholars. A procession carrying the coffin through the city streets is scheduled for July 8 as part of public mourning.

Farewell ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began in Tehran on July 3. An official delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Legislative Chamber Speaker Nurdinjon Ismailov, also attended. Khamenei's three sons — Mustafa, Meysam, and Masoud — were present at the funeral service.

However, Iran's current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba, did not attend his father's funeral. He was appointed as the new Supreme Leader on March 9 of this year. It is reported that he has not appeared in public due to injuries sustained in airstrikes carried out by the US and Israel. At the same time, it is noted that his absence from the funeral is also linked to security measures.

According to official information, the funeral rites will continue until July 9. Afterward, Khamenei's body will be buried in the city of Mashhad next to the tomb of one of the medieval Shia imams. Sources indicate that his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and 14-month-old grandchild are also planned to be buried in the same location.

As a reminder, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli attacks. His death was officially confirmed on March 1. Initially, farewell ceremonies for the former leader were scheduled to begin on March 4 and last for three days. However, organizers stated that due to the expected arrival of 'millions of participants' and the need to prepare necessary infrastructure, the funeral and mourning events were postponed to July.