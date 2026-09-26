Cries of the mothers: Bodies of soldiers who drowned in Kazakhstan brought home

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Cries of the mothers: Bodies of soldiers who drowned in Kazakhstan brought home

The tragic incident during military training exercises in Kazakh society has turned into immense grief and mourning. The bodies of the 18–20-year-old young soldiers who tragically drowned as a result of a sudden, severe storm during naval training have been brought back to the arms of their loved ones and their birth homes. The cries of family members, grieving mothers, and fathers while receiving the coffins of the young men who were just called up for military service and had not yet seen the prime of their lives shook entire neighborhoods.

During the farewell ceremonies for the deceased soldiers, lined-up military personnel, comrades-in-uniform, and hundreds of citizens could not hold back their tears. The funerals are being held with military honors, under the state flag, and with funeral prayers. This bloody and sorrowful event has raised the issues of training safety, the failure to take weather forecasts into account, and the responsibility of commanders in the armed forces of Kazakhstan even more sharply.

"18-year-old victims, the blow of the storm, and bitter mourning": 5 main points of the tragedy

The most important facts regarding the burial of the dead soldiers and the incident:

  • Age limit of the victims: The killed soldiers were young men aged 18–20, recently called up for conscript military service;

  • Disaster in the storm: During the military training, an unexpected severe storm occurred, causing equipment and soldiers to drown in the water;

  • Bodies returned to families: The remains of the victims were delivered to their places of residence via special military cars and planes;

  • Heavy funeral and mourning: Hundreds of people, local residents, and high-ranking military officials attended the soldiers' funeral ceremonies;

  • Public protest and demand for justice: The population and the relatives of the victims demand strict punishment for the responsible leaders who caused the deaths of the young soldiers.

Military tragedy in Kazakhstan: Comparison of deceased soldiers and funeral details

Table of specific indicators and recorded facts of the situation:

Criteria and indicators

Official details and reality of the situation

Category of deceased soldiers

Conscript servicemen aged 18-20

Conditions leading to the disaster

Severe storm observed during military training in the water

Process of handing over the bodies

Brought to homes with military honors and glory

Participants of the funeral ceremony

Family members, tearful comrades, and a military orchestra

Psychological state and environment

Heavy grief in families, tears, and public anger

Initiated accountability

Large-scale arrests against responsible commanders and officials

Military and human expertise: Why did the training turn into the graves of young men?

Conclusions of military analysts, public activists, and security experts:

  • "Warnings and technical flaws": Synoptic conditions should have been 100 percent checked before any naval training; sending 18-year-old inexperienced soldiers into the water while a storm is expected is evaluated not only as cold-bloodedness but also as a crime;

  • Lack of rescue equipment: The insufficient operation of personal life vests and rapid evacuation boats during the drowning was a direct cause of the increased number of victims;

  • A test of trust in the army: The return of the bodies of children who went to training in peacetime in coffins became a harsh lesson demanding a fundamental change in discipline and safety rules in the defense system of Kazakhstan.

In your opinion, what is the main reason for the death of 18–20-year-old soldiers in the storm during training — the unexpected occurrence of a natural disaster or the negligence of responsible commanders? What changes do you think should be made in the military training system to prevent the death of soldiers in peacetime? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this sorrowful analysis so that all parents and the public are informed.

Kazakhstanmilitary tragedyconsequences of the stormresponsibility of commanders
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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