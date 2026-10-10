Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives Ramzan Kadyrov

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives Ramzan Kadyrov

An important meeting took place in Baku on October 10: President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic within the Russian Federation, at his capital residence.

Although the visit was short-term, the dialogue between the two leaders was held in a warm atmosphere, and the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, regional security, and humanitarian ties.

Warm reception in Baku: "You are always welcome here"

According to the Azerbaijani leader's press service, Ilham Aliyev greeted the guest with high respect:

  • Assessment of the visit: Addressing the guest, the Azerbaijani leader noted: "I am glad to see you again on Azerbaijani soil. Welcome. Despite being a short visit, I think it will be very productive";

  • Ancient roots of friendship: Aliyev specifically noted that relations between the Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples have a long history: "You are always expected here, as you yourself know";

  • Achievements of Chechnya: The President praised the results achieved by the leadership of Chechnya in ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as in socio-economic development.

Shared pain and congratulations on Karabakh: Statements by Ramzan Kadyrov

In turn, the Head of Chechnya expressed gratitude for the warm reception and touched upon a number of important issues:

  • Condolences to the crash victims: Kadyrov expressed deep sympathy regarding the plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route that occurred in December 2024: "This is our common pain. We sincerely share the grief of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and pray for all those who died";

  • Historical closeness: The Chechen leader reaffirmed that the two peoples have long been bound by numerous shared cultural and fraternal ties;

  • Recognition of the Karabakh issue: Ramzan Kadyrov congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people on the "final resolution of the Karabakh issue" and expressed confidence that lasting peace and permanent stability will now prevail in the region.

This meeting in Baku became another important step towards strengthening ties between the two brotherly regions and ensuring stability in the Caucasus.

Ilham AliyevRamzan KadyrovAzerbaijanChechnya
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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