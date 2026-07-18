“Time to strike”: Kadyrov calls for attacks on NATO

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called for considering strikes against NATO countries that are providing weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. His harsh statement followed a drone strike on a Wildberries logistics center in the Russian city of Kotovsk.

Kadyrov claimed that Western countries are directly involved in the confrontation with Russia. However, his statement does not mean that an official decision has been made by Russia to initiate military action against NATO.

What was Kadyrov's proposal?

On his Telegram channel, the Chechen leader wrote that countries providing military aid to Ukraine, in his view, "only understand the language of force."

“It is time to strike, that's it!” Kadyrov said.

He accused certain NATO member states of openly supplying weapons, intelligence, and other support to Kyiv. He also stated his readiness to carry out the task if the Russian leadership issues such an order.

Kadyrov used extremely harsh and insulting language in his statement. He claimed that Ukraine's allies would only change their position after facing military pressure.

The statement followed the tragedy in Kotovsk

Kadyrov's remarks were made against the backdrop of a drone attack on the city of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov region on July 18.

According to local Russian authorities, the strike hit a Wildberries logistics center. Seven employees working the night shift were killed, and over 20 people were injured. The victims were taken to medical facilities in Kotovsk and Tambov.

Rescuers, firefighters, medical personnel, and law enforcement officers were deployed to the scene. The figures regarding casualties and injuries are based on information provided by Russian officials.

Kyiv confirmed the strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that strikes were carried out on two major logistics facilities in the Moscow and Tambov regions.

He claimed that these facilities were used to supply sanctioned components necessary for the production of drones and navigation equipment in Russia. Zelenskyy also mentioned that an oil facility and other targets were hit.

At the moment, there have been no reports of Kyiv responding specifically to the information provided by the Russian side regarding the deaths in Kotovsk.

What could be the consequences of a strike on NATO?

A direct military strike on the territory of a NATO country could escalate the confrontation between Russia and the alliance to an unprecedented level.

In accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, an armed attack on one member of the alliance is considered an attack on all members. In such a situation, each country would provide assistance to the attacked ally in the form it deems necessary.

NATO countries continue to provide Ukraine with weapons, air defense systems, ammunition, and military training. The alliance interprets this support as upholding Ukraine's right to self-defense.

What will happen after this harsh statement?

Kadyrov's calls do not automatically mean that Russia's official foreign policy has changed. A decision such as striking NATO countries falls under the authority of Russia's top political and military leadership, not a regional head.

Nevertheless, such statements show that tensions between Moscow and the West are further intensifying. The main question now is how Russian officials will react to Kadyrov's calls and how this statement will resonate at the diplomatic level.

Do you think such harsh calls could push the conflict into a more dangerous phase?