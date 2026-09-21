The regional gubernatorial election in the Chechen Republic concluded with an unprecedented and absolute result, as expected. Following the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation's full processing of 100 percent of the voting protocols, incumbent leader Ramzan Kadyrov was officially announced as the landslide winner in the election, securing a record-breaking 99.85 percent of the vote.

Even in the preliminary calculations (when 99.63 percent of the ballots had been counted), he was recording this exact 99.85 percent absolute majority, and the final results showed that his standing remained virtually unchanged. This figure achieved by Ramzan Kadyrov, who has governed Chechnya for nearly two decades, has gone down in history as the highest electoral record not only for this region but across all subjects of the Russian Federation.

So, what does the 99.85 percent vote result signify about the internal political environment in Chechnya, what was the share of competitors, and how does Moscow evaluate this landslide victory?

"100% Protocol and a Record 99.85%": Chronology of Election Results

Official figures and crucial facts provided by the CEC:

100% of protocols counted: Ballots across all polling stations in Chechnya were fully processed and the results were officially closed;

Record result — 99.85%: Nearly 100 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of incumbent leader Ramzan Kadyrov;

Stable dynamics: Even at the intermediate stage when 99.63 percent of the protocols were reviewed, Kadyrov's vote share stood at exactly 99.85 percent and remained unchanged until the finish;

No room left for competitors: All remaining candidates and the share of invalidated votes accounted for a mere 0.15 percent;

Total control in the region: This election once again demonstrated how solid the monopoly position of Kadyrov's team is within the republic.

Chechen Head Election: CEC Final Calculation Figures

Voting results and stages of ballot counting:

Indicators and Parameters Intermediate Result (99.63% of protocols) Final Result (100% fully counted) Counted Election Protocols 99.63% of protocols 100% of protocols fully reviewed Votes Gathered by Ramzan Kadyrov 99.85% 99.85% (Victory with a record indicator) Share of All Other Candidates 0.15% 0.15% (Minimal symbolic indicator) Election Status Leading Officially re-elected as Head of Chechnya Standing at the Federal Scale Absolute 1st place Highest election result across Russian regions

Political Expertise: What Does a 99.85 Percent Vote Mean?

Conclusions of international political scientists and post-Soviet area analysts:

Absolute political monopoly: The 99.85 percent result demonstrates that there is no open political competition or real opposition in Chechnya, and that administrative and security resources are entirely in the hands of the incumbent leadership;

Guarantee of relations with the Kremlin: The main criteria for Moscow in the North Caucasus are strict control and loyalty; Kadyrov being elected with such figures once again proves to the Kremlin that he is an irreplaceable figure;

North Caucasus tradition: Winning over 90 percent of the vote in elections has become a tradition in Russia's Caucasian republics, but the 99.85 percent recorded by Kadyrov is considered an extremely rare phenomenon even by the standards of this region;

Post-election policy: According to experts, following this victory, Kadyrov's administration will continue to further tighten its control over Chechnya's domestic politics, social structure, and security agencies.

Ramzan Kadyrov's 99.85 percent figure remains in history as one of the most widely discussed and sensational realities in modern electoral systems.

In your opinion, does a candidate receiving 99.85 percent of the vote in elections indicate genuine unanimity among the population or is it the result of a lack of alternative candidates and competition? Can such numbers be trusted in democratic processes? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational election results in the Caucasus with all your friends and politics enthusiasts!