Drone shot down in Moscow region using "Igla" system (video)

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Drone shot down in Moscow region using "Igla" system (video)

A video has spread showing Russian air defense military personnel shooting down a drone that was approaching an oil infrastructure facility in the Moscow region using the 9K38 "Igla" man-portable air-defense system.

The footage shows a serviceman targeting a low-flying drone with the portable anti-aircraft missile system and launching a missile at it. Russian sources claim that the drone belonged to Ukraine and was approaching an oil infrastructure facility. However, some details of this information have not been confirmed by independent sources.

On October 5, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that Russian air defense had destroyed 9 drones flying toward Moscow. According to him, emergency services specialists worked at the sites where drone debris fell.

On the same day, Sobyanin stated that between September 1 and October 5, nearly 10,000 drones had flown toward the Moscow region. He emphasized that the majority of them were neutralized in areas far from Moscow, while 862 were destroyed as they approached the capital.

9K38 IglaSergey SobyaninMoscow regionoil infrastructure
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Charos
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