Girl who showed her passport in a video falls into a trap set by scammers

A girl named Valeriya, living in Moscow, Russia, was targeted by scammers after her passport details were visible in a video she posted about her trip. This was reported by Russian media, citing "Ostorozhno, novosti".

It turned out that at the end of July, the girl posted a Reel about her trip to Rostov-on-Don via Krasnodar. At the beginning of the video, she showed her travel tickets, and her passport details were visible on them. The clip was viewed nearly 65,000 times.

About a month later, she received a call from someone posing as a delivery service. The scammers told the girl that a product she had not ordered was being delivered. During the conversation, she received a code via SMS, and Valeriya gave it to the scammers.

After that, the criminals managed to access her "Gosuslugi" account. A few hours later, they called her again, claiming her account had been hacked and that security measures needed to be taken. The caller asked which bank account she was most worried about. Realizing she was talking to scammers again, Valeriya hung up.

Soon after, she started receiving SMS messages about microloans being processed in her name. According to Valeriya, the scammers tried to take out microloans of 90,000 and 47,000 rubles in her name, and also attempted to apply for other amounts.

The girl immediately contacted the MFC and the police, filed a statement that she had no connection to the microloans, and restored access to her "Gosuslugi" account.

Experts recommend avoiding the visibility of passports, tickets, bank cards, or other personal information in videos posted online. Most importantly, one should never share confirmation codes received via SMS with strangers who call by phone.