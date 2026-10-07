81-year-old fisherman survives bear attack

In Russia's Irkutsk region, an 81-year-old fisherman was attacked by a bear and survived after fighting off the predator. The incident occurred while the elderly man was unloading cargo from his boat.

As reported by RIA Novosti, the event took place in a remote area of the Kirenga River, near the village of Chinong. The bear approached the shore and attacked the fisherman as he was tying up his boat and unloading his belongings.

Despite this, the 81-year-old man resisted the animal and managed to get back into his boat. He then sailed down the river and left the dangerous area. As a result of the attack, he sustained injuries to his arms and body.

According to reports, since August, bears have increasingly approached residential areas in the forests. Due to food shortages, predators are coming out to populated places in search of food.

In the Irkutsk region this year, five people have died as a result of bear-related incidents. Notably, three people picking wild berries in the Kirensk district fell victim to bear attacks.

In the Ust-Ilimsk district, a hunter who encountered a bear also died. Meanwhile, in the Kazachinsko-Lensky district, a bear attacked a worker inside a carriage, and the man died from severe injuries.