Body of Uzbek woman found in suitcase in St. Petersburg, son suspected

In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the body of a woman born in Uzbekistan was found inside a suitcase. Her 15-year-old son is suspected of committing the crime. According to preliminary information, the teenager committed the grave crime following an argument with his mother. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

It is reported that the woman, who was born in Uzbekistan, worked as a cleaner in St. Petersburg. She went missing after last attending her workplace on November 1 of this year. Afterward, her relatives tried to contact her, but it was impossible to get any information about her.

A representative of law enforcement agencies stated that the woman did not answer phone calls but continued to communicate via SMS. However, she did not provide any information in her messages about where she was or who she was with. Concerned about the situation, the woman's sister filed an official report with the police regarding her disappearance.

The deceased lived in a rented apartment with her 15-year-old son. After his mother went missing, the teenager brought a letter to school written in her name. The letter stated that she could not attend classes due to illness.

The crime was caused by an argument between the teenager and his mother

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an argument broke out between the schoolboy and his mother on November 2 of this year. It is alleged that during the disagreement, the 15-year-old teenager strangled the woman to death.

The "Baza" publication notes that the teenager had frequently argued with his mother before. According to REN TV, their disagreements were caused by the issue of smoking. The final argument that ended in tragedy was also over this very subject.

Specifically, the woman had once again urged her son to give up the harmful habit and forbade him from vaping. This caused the teenager's resentment, and he attacked his mother.

The "Life" publication writes that during the argument, the teenager strangled the woman to death using shoelaces. Afterward, he placed the body into a suitcase and hid it in an eco-trail area.

The "Baza" publication adds that while law enforcement officers were busy searching for the missing woman, her son tried to pretend that he did not know where his mother had disappeared to.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out by law enforcement agencies regarding this incident.