Laboratory employee's death in Russia: WHO finds no evidence of dangerous disease spread

·50·World
Laboratory employee's death in Russia: WHO finds no evidence of dangerous disease spread

Concerns arose following the death from pneumonia of an employee who worked at an anti-plague research center in Russia's Irkutsk region. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that no evidence of an ongoing spread of the disease related to the incident has been found. This was reported by Reuters.

According to reports, on October 2, 28-year-old laboratory employee Darya Shipilova died of pneumonia from unknown causes. Following this, Russian authorities placed nearly 200 people who had been in contact with her under quarantine.

The WHO stated that tests conducted on the deceased and the individuals who had been in contact with her yielded negative results for the dangerous pathogens tested. Furthermore, neither symptoms of the disease nor any other severe pneumonia cases related to this incident have been detected among those who were in contact with her.

The organization noted that the main uncertainty is the lack of a definitive diagnosis regarding the illness that caused the woman's death. Russian authorities, meanwhile, stated that she had received the necessary vaccinations and that no microorganisms related to her laboratory activities were found in her body.

On October 8, Russia announced the completion of medical examinations for the individuals who had been in contact with the deceased. For now, the WHO notes that there is no evidence confirming the spread of the plague in Russia.

Darya ShipilovaWorld Health OrganizationIrkutsk regionpneumonia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Emergency Situation Regarding Pneumonic Plague in Russia: Test Tube Reported BrokenEmergency Situation Regarding Pneumonic Plague in Russia: Test Tube Reported Broken3 October 09:4181-year-old fisherman survives bear attack81-year-old fisherman survives bear attack7 October 21:12More than 170 million children worldwide suffer from obesityMore than 170 million children worldwide suffer from obesity7 October 20:58«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality13 September 13:02Uzbekistan ranks first in the CIS for excess weight: Alarming statisticsUzbekistan ranks first in the CIS for excess weight: Alarming statistics10 August 20:52The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?9 August 12:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child