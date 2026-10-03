Emergency Situation Regarding Pneumonic Plague in Russia: Test Tube Reported Broken

An emergency sanitary and epidemiological situation has arisen in Russia's Irkutsk region. A 28-year-old female laboratory assistant working at the anti-plague research institute died from a highly dangerous infection — pneumonic plague.

Following this tragedy, urgent security measures have been taken in the region, and more than 190 people who had contact with the deceased have been placed under quarantine and strict medical supervision.

How Did the Incident Occur? Main Hypotheses

According to media and operational sources, the deceased Darya Shipilova was engaged in studying the antibiotic resistance of bacteria at the Siberia and Far East Anti-Plague Research Institute.

Broken Test Tube Hypothesis: According to one of the main hypotheses being considered by investigators and experts, the employee may have accidentally dropped a test tube containing the plague pathogen (Yersinia pestis) during her work in the laboratory.

Deterioration of Health: Following the incident, the girl's health sharply deteriorated, and she was hospitalized in the Shelekhov District Hospital. Despite the medical procedures provided, it was not possible to save the patient's life.

Quarantine Restrictions and Inspections

In the wake of the tragedy, strict measures were launched to prevent the spread of the epidemic:

Isolation of the Disease Focus: The medical institution where the laboratory assistant was treated and some of its departments were temporarily closed for a full quarantine, and classes at one of the higher education institutions in the area were transferred to an online format. Inspection of Contacts: Nearly 200 people who had contact with the girl were placed in hospitals and put under preventive observation. Initial analyses taken from them by specialists show that the infection has not been detected in these individuals. Buryatia Version Rejected: Initially, rumors had circulated that the deceased had visited the Republic of Buryatia, which is considered a natural focus of the disease. However, the leadership of Buryatia officially denied these reports, stating that the girl had not visited the area recently and that there are no plague foci in the republic.

Currently, in-depth investigations into the violation of safety rules are ongoing in the Irkutsk region with the participation of sanitary authorities and federal experts.