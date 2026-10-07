2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureates announced

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2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureates announced

The Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has officially announced the winners of the prestigious 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. According to the committee's official statement, this year's top scientific award was presented to renowned French scientist Henri B. Kagan and Japanese chemist Kenso Soai.

The researchers have enriched the global scientific treasury with their fundamental innovations that have caused revolutionary changes in the field of organic chemistry.

Breakthrough in asymmetric synthesis: Why was the prize awarded?

The scientists' research is of significant importance in the process of creating modern pharmaceuticals and new materials:

  • Official citation: According to the Nobel Committee's conclusion, the prize was awarded «for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis»;

  • Practical significance: It has expanded the ability to control the mirror-image forms of molecules (chirality) that are similar but have different effects, and to synthesize the required substance with high precision;

  • Importance for pharmaceuticals: These discoveries are serving to fundamentally improve the system for producing highly effective drugs with fewer side effects in a safe and affordable way.

Prize amount and details of the scientific season

The terms for awarding the winners during Nobel Week follow traditional financial indicators:

  • Financial endowment: In 2026, the prize fund for each nomination is 12 million Swedish kronor (approximately 1.2 million US dollars);

  • Distribution: This amount allocated for chemistry will be divided equally between the two laureates;

  • Previous announcements: We remind you that Zamin.uz previously provided detailed information about the 2026 Nobel Prize winners in medicine and physiology, as well as physics.

This achievement by Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai is a global high recognition of decades of arduous research in one of the most complex fields of modern chemistry.

Nobel Prize 2026Henri B. KaganKenso Soaiasymmetric organic synthesis
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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