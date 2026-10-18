"Ordinary professions will disappear in the next 10 years": Economist reveals the threat of superintelligence

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"Ordinary professions will disappear in the next 10 years": Economist reveals the threat of superintelligence

Nobel Prize laureate in Economics Daron Acemoglu has warned of the severe consequences of the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and humanity's efforts to create "Superintelligence".

The world-renowned economist stated that unless the development direction of these technologies is fundamentally changed, the traditional labor market could completely disappear within the next 10 years.

"No labor market will remain": The threat of superintelligence

Daron Acemoglu noted that the ultimate goal of the artificial intelligence industry is to create a mind superior to all human intellectual capabilities, and revealed the expected dangers of this:

  • Disappearance of professions: "Even if we come close to such superintelligence, the labor market will completely vanish. As a result, only ordinary physical laborers, highly specialized engineers, or a small number of major entrepreneurs will remain...";

  • Timeframe of the threat: According to the scientist, this threat will not happen today or tomorrow, but it could become a bitter reality that humanity faces in the next decade;

  • Threat to democracy: Such uncontrolled technology not only devalues the workforce but also threatens to collapse the institutions of democracy, which form the basis of state governance and civil society.

The path to salvation: Making technology serve humans

To prevent a global economic crisis, the Nobel laureate proposed concrete solutions:

  • Changing strategy: Artificial intelligence should be steered not toward completely replacing humans, but toward increasing employee labor efficiency and assisting them;

  • Priority of human interests: Technological developments must serve to create human needs and new opportunities rather than leaving millions of people unemployed.

For reference: Who is Daron Acemoglu?

Daron Acemoglu is a prominent Turkish-American economist and a professor at the world’s leading higher education institution, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT):

  • Scientific status: He is a full member of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the US National Academy of Sciences, and the Turkish Academy of Sciences;

  • Nobel Prize–2024: In 2024, together with Simon Johnson and James Robinson, Daron Acemoglu was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."

The warning from such a prominent scientist shows that maintaining the balance between human labor and artificial intelligence in the future depends directly on the global decisions made today.

Daron AcemogluArtificial IntelligenceNobel PrizeLabor Market
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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