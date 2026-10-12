Winners of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics Announced

The Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has officially announced the laureates of the prestigious 2026 economic sciences prize in memory of Alfred Nobel. The world's highest scientific accolade and the prize money of 1.2 million US dollars will be divided equally between two prominent American economists — Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford.

This decision was confirmed on the official page of the Nobel Committee.

For which scientific achievement was the prize awarded?

The scholars were awarded for strengthening the connection between the two vital poles of economic theory — microeconomic agents and overall state economics:

Official citation: The high award was presented to the scientists «for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation» («for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation»);

Essence of the scientific discovery: Hall and Woodford's research established precise economic models demonstrating how consumer and business decisions influence state-level inflation, market fluctuations, and financial stability.

Practical significance and international recognition

The prize in economics serves as the concluding point of the traditional Nobel week:

Prize fund: The total monetary award of 1.2 million dollars is split in equal shares between the two American researchers;

Guide for central banks: The theoretical mechanisms developed by the scientists are actively utilized today by the world's leading financial regulators and central banks to combat crises and correctly determine interest rate policies.

This choice by the Nobel Committee once again highlighted how crucial it is to deeply consider microeconomic factors and the behavior of real market participants when making global macroeconomic decisions.