Rare coins from the Karakhanid period discovered at the bottom of Lake Issyk-Kul

·51·World
Rare coins from the Karakhanid period discovered at the bottom of Lake Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan's Lake Issyk-Kul has yielded 10th-to-11th-century Karakhanid-era coins from its depths. This was announced by Maxim Menshikov, co-leader of the archaeological research and a researcher at the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The finds were discovered during regular underwater research conducted at the medieval Toru-Aygyr archaeological complex located at the bottom of the lake. Archaeologists have been studying this area for several years.

According to Menshikov, the discovered coins may have a very high lead content. Initial estimates suggest that the share of lead in the metal reached up to 90 percent. The scientist explains this by a shortage of copper during that period.

Coins with such a composition are noteworthy for their extreme rarity. Due to the brittle nature of the material, the finds have not been well preserved, and reading the inscriptions on the coins is difficult.

During the expedition, a part of a cast-iron cauldron and fragments of large ceramic vessels were also found. In addition, archaeologists discovered seven medieval structures built of fired brick in the Toru-Aygyr complex area. Six structures of this type were previously known in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The research is being carried out as part of an international underwater archaeology expedition supported by the Russian Geographical Society.

Since the expedition participants were unable to take the original finds out of Kyrgyzstan, potters in Moscow are making replicas of them. According to the plan, these replicas will be exhibited in the autumn along with photographs of the original items.

Various ancient ceramic vessels and stone fragments on a wooden surface.
KyrgyzstanIssyk-KulToru-AygyrMaxim Menshikov
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ozodbek Nazarbekov's performance at Issyk-Kul brought a special vibe to the event (video)Ozodbek Nazarbekov's performance at Issyk-Kul brought a special vibe to the event (video)29 July 15:37Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-KulDirect Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul3 June 12:57Century Discovery in Germany: 934 Silver Coins from the Era of Hadrian FoundCentury Discovery in Germany: 934 Silver Coins from the Era of Hadrian Found25 September 10:30Presidents open five-star “Baku” hotel at Issyk-Kul (photo)Presidents open five-star “Baku” hotel at Issyk-Kul (photo)31 July 21:57Gold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in BelgiumGold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in Belgium15 August 06:52New Tourism Magnet on Issyk-Kul: Presidents Open First International Golf ClubNew Tourism Magnet on Issyk-Kul: Presidents Open First International Golf Club30 July 22:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?