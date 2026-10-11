An unusual situation arose around sharp criticism directed at the White House by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during US President Donald Trump's communication with media representatives. When journalists showed Trump a video of Zelenskyy calling the energy deal between Washington and Moscow "a sign of weakness by the US administration," the sharp emotional reaction of legendary boxer Mike Tyson, standing behind the president, caught the attention of the cameras.

The former heavyweight world champion, who is a longtime close friend and supporter of Donald Trump, did not remain indifferent to such a statement directed at his friend.

The gaze behind Trump: How the incident unfolded

During the interaction with the media, reporters presented Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the diesel deal concluded with Russia, showing the recording on a device:

A sharp change in facial expression: Journalist and Telegram channel author Alexander Yunashev noted that as soon as Mike Tyson, standing behind Trump, heard the statement, his facial expression changed drastically and he cast an angry look at the reporter's phone;

"Another enemy": "The boxer is a longtime supporter of the American president. He openly showed interest in who was insulting his close friend. Now they’ve made another enemy," remarked a journalist observing the situation;

Discussion on social media: The video quickly spread across networks, becoming one of the most discussed frames in the worlds of politics and sports.

The reason for the dispute: A major diesel deal with Russia

This political controversy was triggered by a new agreement between Washington and Moscow:

The October 9 agreement: Donald Trump announced that he had reached an official agreement with RF President Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the US;

Large volumes: According to the American leader, the first batch will exceed 300 thousand tons , and another 500 thousand tons are expected to be delivered in November;

Zelenskiy's reaction: The Ukrainian leader had expressed sharp dissatisfaction, assessing such an energy deal between Washington and Moscow as a sign of weakness and softening positions by the White House.

Against the backdrop of the US president's decision and open disputes with Zelenskiy, the appearance of prominent figures like Mike Tyson by Trump's side is drawing even more public attention.