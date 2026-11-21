Donald Trump commented on the duration of the war in Ukraine and the difficulties faced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He noted that Putin has become entangled in a military conflict that was initially supposed to end in a short time.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is waging a war in Ukraine that was supposed to last only one day. The American leader also emphasized that the intense personal hatred between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is one of the factors contributing to the prolonged nature of the conflict.

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"Putin is currently experiencing difficulties because he is waging a war that was supposed to last for one day," said Trump while commenting on the situation in Ukraine.

Trump said the war could have ended two years ago

The American president noted that the relationship between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia has also influenced the duration of the conflict.

According to Trump, if Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin did not feel such intense hatred toward each other, the war in Ukraine could have ended two years ago.

His statement has once again brought to the forefront debates regarding the duration of the conflict in Ukraine, the relationships between political leaders, and the possibilities for achieving peace.