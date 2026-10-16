US President Donald Trump has once again made a controversial statement regarding the causes and true details behind the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine. Emphasizing that it is time for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to step down, the White House chief stated that he will soon disclose information unknown to the public about how this war actually began.

According to Trump, his main and firm goal is to bring this bloody conflict to a swift end and achieve peace.

A journalist's sharp question and Trump's unexpected response

During a conversation with journalists at the White House, the following contentious Q&A took place between a media representative and the president: