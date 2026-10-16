Trump promises to reveal secrets behind the outbreak of the war in Ukraine (video)

·68·World
Trump promises to reveal secrets behind the outbreak of the war in Ukraine (video)

US President Donald Trump has once again made a controversial statement regarding the causes and true details behind the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine. Emphasizing that it is time for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to step down, the White House chief stated that he will soon disclose information unknown to the public about how this war actually began.

According to Trump, his main and firm goal is to bring this bloody conflict to a swift end and achieve peace.

A journalist's sharp question and Trump's unexpected response

During a conversation with journalists at the White House, the following contentious Q&A took place between a media representative and the president:

  • Journalist's question: «You want Zelensky to leave. But have you forgotten that this war was started precisely by Vladimir Putin?»;

  • Donald Trump's response: «You know, I know all the details very well, understood? And when a certain time comes, I will officially disclose all of them. I just want this war to end».

    Political significance: What lies behind the statement?

    This response from Donald Trump is being analyzed by international experts and political scientists as follows:

    • The real factors of the conflict: Trump has repeatedly hinted that the outbreak of the war was not just a unilateral decision, but the result of a series of complex diplomatic mistakes made by Western politicians, NATO expansion, and the Kiev leadership;

    • A tool of pressure: The promised "details" to be revealed in the future could serve as a powerful political instrument to force Kiev and its European allies to the negotiating table;

    • Proponent of swift negotiations: Rather than searching for past culprits, the US leader considers freezing the current frontline and reaching a peace agreement to be the top priority.

    Such open warnings from Trump indicate that Washington's strategy regarding the Ukraine crisis may undergo a radical change in the near future.

Donald TrumpVladimir Zelenskymilitary conflict in UkraineNATO
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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