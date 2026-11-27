Trump explains why he calls Putin his "friend"
US President Donald Trump explained that he calls Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" with the goal of ending the war in Ukraine and reaching a peace agreement. He stated that expressing a hostile attitude toward Putin could hinder negotiations. He made these remarks during a conversation with journalists.
Trump was asked about the contradiction between calling Putin a friend and simultaneously criticizing Russia's military actions on the Truth Social social network.
In response, the US President said that the main goal is to stop the war and reach a deal.
"We want to make a deal. We want to stop the bloodshed. I could say he's not my friend, or I could express that I want to make a deal. But I have to reach a deal," Trump said.
In his view, the personal animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin is one of the main factors preventing a peaceful resolution to the war. Trump emphasized that by maintaining a good relationship with the Russian leader, he is trying to keep the possibility of negotiations alive.
"I could meet with them and say, 'I don't like you.' But then a situation similar to the problem between Zelenskyy and Putin would arise. The biggest problem in achieving peace is that the two leaders truly hate each other. That is why I try to have a good relationship with Putin. I have known him for a long time," the US President said.
Trump also disagreed with criticisms that his position toward Russia is soft. He recalled that he had imposed sanctions and other measures against Russia, but noted that it is important to negotiate in order to reach a deal.
"I have been very tough on Russia. But if a deal can be reached, I want to do it. I have been a negotiator my whole life. I could say otherwise, but that wouldn't lead to any results," Trump added.
Earlier, Trump posted a photo of himself with Putin on Truth Social, calling him his "friend." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to these statements. He called Putin an enemy and described Trump's cordial relationship with the Russian leader as strange.
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