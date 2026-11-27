US President Donald Trump explained that he calls Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" with the goal of ending the war in Ukraine and reaching a peace agreement. He stated that expressing a hostile attitude toward Putin could hinder negotiations. He made these remarks during a conversation with journalists. Trump was asked about the contradiction between calling Putin a friend and simultaneously criticizing Russia's military actions on the Truth Social social network. In response, the US President said that the main goal is to stop the war and reach a deal. "We want to make a deal. We want to stop the bloodshed. I could say he's not my friend, or I could express that I want to make a deal. But I have to reach a deal," Trump said.

In his view, the personal animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin is one of the main factors preventing a peaceful resolution to the war. Trump emphasized that by maintaining a good relationship with the Russian leader, he is trying to keep the possibility of negotiations alive. "I could meet with them and say, 'I don't like you.' But then a situation similar to the problem between Zelenskyy and Putin would arise. The biggest problem in achieving peace is that the two leaders truly hate each other. That is why I try to have a good relationship with Putin. I have known him for a long time," the US President said.