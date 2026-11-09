“Ukraine will take on a different look”: Trump on the end of the war, new borders, and a deal

US President Donald Trump has put forward another set of sensational statements regarding the resolution of the armed conflict surrounding Ukraine. In an interview with the popular American television network CBS News, the head of the White House emphasized that the parties are very close to ending military operations and reaching a peace agreement.

At the same time, the US leader openly acknowledged that, as a result of the war, Ukraine may not be able to fully maintain its current borders and that the country's map could change.

Key highlights from Trump's interview

President Trump's televised statements focused on the following decisive points:

“Ukraine will take on a different shape”: Responding to journalists' questions about the future fate of Ukraine, Trump suggested that by the end of the war, the state might take on a different territorial appearance (its territorial borders might change). However, he refrained from disclosing specific details in this regard;

Peace is very close: Trump expressed confidence that the parties to the armed conflict are closer than ever to concluding an agreement and once again emphasized that he personally plays a major role in resolving this conflict;

Who is more trustworthy — Putin or Zelensky? The head of the White House refused to give a direct answer to the journalists' blunt question, “Do you trust Vladimir Putin more or Vladimir Zelensky?” He limited himself to repeating that he has a good relationship with both leaders;

A major trilateral meeting: The US President mentioned a trilateral meeting being prepared with the participation of representatives from the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

Global architecture extending beyond Ukraine

Trump emphasized that the document being developed will not be limited to a mere local ceasefire agreement.

Direction Essence of the expected agreement Territorial issue The possibility of revising border lines or consolidating the de facto situation in accordance with peace terms. Trilateral format Establishing direct dialogue with the participation of US, Russian, and Ukrainian negotiators. European security Moving beyond the scope of the conflict to reshape the general strategic stability architecture between NATO, the European Union, and Russia.

The US administration aims to bring this comprehensive agreement to international discussion in the coming days, intending for it to define long-term security guarantees on the European continent.