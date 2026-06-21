Spain Crush Saudi Arabia, Historic Goal for Lamine Yamal

·1·Sport
Spain Crush Saudi Arabia, Historic Goal for Lamine Yamal

The second round of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing. In Group N, where only draws were recorded in the first round, the Spain national team secured a dominant victory, scoring 4 unanswered goals against Saudi Arabia.

Match heroes and key facts:

  • Yamal's historic moment: Spain's bright talent Lamine Yamal celebrated his debut goal in the World Cup.

  • Oyarzabal's masterclass: Forward Mikel Oyarzabal not only scored a brace but also provided an assist for one of his teammates.

  • Tournament standings: Following this victory, Spain has become the clear leader of the group with 4 points. Saudi Arabia has 1 point.

World Cup 2026. Group N | Matchday 2

Spain 4:0 Saudi Arabia June 21. Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Goals:

  • 1:0 – 10' Lamine Yamal

  • 2:0 – 21' Mikel Oyarzabal

  • 3:0 – 24' Mikel Oyarzabal

  • 4:0 – 49' Hassan At Tambakti (own goal)

Lineups:

  • Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri (Ruiz, 70), Rodri, Yamal (Pino, 46), Olmo (Merino, 61), Baena (Williams, 61), Oyarzabal (Torres, 46).

  • Saudi Arabia: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, At Tambakti, Lajami, Al Amri (Haji, 60), Al Harbi, Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Ghannam, 90), Al Haybari (Kanno, 46), Al Juwayr (Al Hamdan, 46), Al Buraykan (Ash Shamat, 60), Salem Al Dawsari.

Cautions (Yellow cards):

  • Salem Al Dawsari (30), Kanno (60).

Group situation and next match

In the second match of Group N, Uruguay (1 point) and Cape Verde (1 point) national teams will face each other.

  • Kick-off time: The match starts at 03:00Tashkent time.

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