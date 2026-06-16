Ruslanbek Jiyanov added to World Cup roster instead of Masharipov

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has kicked off in massive stadiums across the ocean, is bringing immense excitement to millions of Uzbek fans. In these prestigious days that have the world's attention, the Uzbekistan national team will begin its World Cup journey with a crucial match against one of South America's most fierce and dangerous representatives — the Colombia national team. Currently, the 'White Wolves' under the guidance of the head coach have completed their final official tactical and line sessions in Atlanta, USA, in high spirits and have departed for the charming city of Mexico City (Mexico), which will host the first match.

Unpleasant news from the national team camp: Jaloliddin Masharipov will miss the World Cup

During these historic days, unexpected news arrived from the national team camp that will slightly disappoint fans. As previously widely discussed on social networks, one of the team's most experienced and leading midfielders, Jaloliddin Masharipov, had been without match practice for a long time due to injury. He was also unable to participate fully in the main training sessions with the general group.

Although the national team's qualified medical staff took all necessary urgent measures to return the experienced footballer to the squad as quickly as possible, Masharipov was forced to limit himself to light preparation based only on an individual recovery program.

Through the following official sports and medical-analytical table, you can familiarize yourself with the unexpected mandatory change in the Uzbekistan national team's 2026 World Cup roster, the first opponent, and the preparation locations:

Our national team's first opponent City where the official camp and training were held Host city where the first historic match will take place Key star out due to injury Final conclusion of the FIFA Medical Committee Young talent added to the roster instead of Masharipov Colombia national team

(Fierce debut match) Atlanta

(United States of America) Mexico City

(Republic of Mexico) Jaloliddin Masharipov

(Experienced midfielder) Due to Masharipov's health Unable to participate in the 2026 World Cup Ruslanbek Jiyanov

(Attacking midfielder)

Official FIFA decision and historic opportunity given to Ruslanbek Jiyanov

To provide full clarity on the situation, the results of the latest medical examinations and tomography, submitted by the player under strict supervision, were immediately presented to the FIFA Medical Committee. The international committee's doctors and experts thoroughly studied these medical documents, the player's health, and physical condition, and gave a final conclusion. Accordingly, to avoid risking Masharipov's health, FIFA issued an official and firm decision that he cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup matches.

Following this mandatory and unpleasant situation, the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) reports that instead of the experienced playmaker, the young and dynamic footballer Ruslanbek Jiyanov has been officially included in the final official roster (application) of the national team for the 2026 World Cup.

Sports commentators' opinion: Masharipov's experience and composure on the field are certainly a great loss for our team. However, Ruslanbek Jiyanov could become a discovery on the World Cup pitches with his speed and hunger. Team spirit and the cohesion of the 'White Wolves' become even more evident in such difficult moments. We wish our boys only victory in the first match against Colombia!

Follow every exciting second of our national team in the 2026 World Cup stadiums, exclusive video reports from Mexico City and Atlanta, and the fastest, most reliable news about world football, always on the pages of Zamin!