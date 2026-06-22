Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4:0 (Watch the goals)

·2·Sport
Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4:0 (Watch the goals)

The second round of the World Cup is underway.

In Group N, Spain (4) scored 4 unanswered goals against Saudi Arabia (1). Yamal scored his first ever World Cup goal, while Oyarzabal recorded a brace and an assist.

World Cup 2026. Group N. Matchday 2

Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4:0

June 21. Atlanta

Goals: Yamal (10), Oyarzabal (21, 24), At Tambakti (49, own goal).

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