Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4:0 (Watch the goals)
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The second round of the World Cup is underway.
In Group N, Spain (4) scored 4 unanswered goals against Saudi Arabia (1). Yamal scored his first ever World Cup goal, while Oyarzabal recorded a brace and an assist.
World Cup 2026. Group N. Matchday 2
Spain vs Saudi Arabia 4:0
June 21. Atlanta
Goals: Yamal (10), Oyarzabal (21, 24), At Tambakti (49, own goal).
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