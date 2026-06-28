WC 2026: Starting Lineup Announced for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

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WC 2026: Starting Lineup Announced for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro has announced the starting lineup for the crucial match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The match will take place at the Atlanta Stadium and kicks off at 04:30 Tashkent time.

Uzbekistan national team lineup:

  • Goalkeeper: Ne’matov

  • Defenders: Husanov, Alijonov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullayev

  • Midfielders: Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Hamdamov, O‘rozov, Fayzullayev

  • Forward: Shomurodov (C)

This match, part of the final round of the group stage, is of great importance for our national team to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the knockout stage. We wish our representatives a historic victory and a ticket to the next round!

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistanDemocratic Republic of the CongoAtlanta
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