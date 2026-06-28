WC 2026: Starting Lineup Announced for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
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Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro has announced the starting lineup for the crucial match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The match will take place at the Atlanta Stadium and kicks off at 04:30 Tashkent time.
Uzbekistan national team lineup:
Goalkeeper: Ne’matov
Defenders: Husanov, Alijonov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullayev
Midfielders: Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Hamdamov, O‘rozov, Fayzullayev
Forward: Shomurodov (C)
This match, part of the final round of the group stage, is of great importance for our national team to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the knockout stage. We wish our representatives a historic victory and a ticket to the next round!
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