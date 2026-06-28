Manchester City, a giant of English and European football, has officially supported Abduqodir Husanov, a defender for the Uzbekistan national team currently competing in the World Cup 2026 final stages. This unexpected and sensational move by the Premier League champions has captured the intense attention of Uzbek football fans on social media and sparked widespread discussion.

Uzbek legionnaire on the Premier League giant's poster

A special game-day poster featuring the talented 22-year-old Uzbek defender as the main protagonist was published on Manchester City's official Instagram page, which has millions of followers.

Notably, the poster depicts Abduqodir Husanov in Manchester City's iconic sky-blue kit, with the national flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the background. The club's press service captioned the photo: "Next match: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan in Atlanta"", they commented.

A do-or-die match for Uzbekistan and the Round of 32 formula

For our representatives in Group K, the upcoming match becomes a true battle for survival. Our team missed opportunities in the first two rounds against strong opponents — Colombia (1:3) and Portugal (0:5).

Currently, the national team has only one theoretical chance to reach the play-offs (Round of 32) — by finishing third in the group. For this, our representatives must secure a victory over DR Congo by a significant goal margin.

Official match details:

Metric Match Information Fixture DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Stage / Group World Cup 2026, Group K, Matchday 3 Venue Atlanta Stadium, USA Match Date June 28 (Today) Kick-off Time Tashkent time 04:30 am

We hope that such strong psychological support from England's most powerful club will give extra strength to Abduqodir Husanov and our entire team. We wish our representatives a big victory and a ticket to the play-offs in this historic match!

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