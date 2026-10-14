12-year-old boy who survived mother's murder attempt placed in medically induced coma

·17·World
12-year-old boy who survived mother's murder attempt placed in medically induced coma

In Saint Petersburg, Russia, a 12-year-old boy who suffered a severe attack by his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma. His condition is reported to be critical.

According to investigators, the woman first poured strong acetic acid down her son's throat and sprayed the substance on his face. She then attempted to drown the boy in a lake.

However, the boy managed to reach the shore and ask passersby for help. They called an ambulance, after which he was taken to the hospital.

On October 11, a court arrested the woman for two months on suspicion of attempted murder. It is reported that the boy has a disability. The family also has two other daughters.

Saint PetersburgOctober 11Acetic Acid12-Year-Old BoyCrime
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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