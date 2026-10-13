Uzbek female doctor saves passenger's life on flight to Seoul

On October 11, an emergency occurred during a flight on a Uzbekistan Airways plane. The condition of one of the female passengers suddenly deteriorated, creating an urgent need for medical assistance.

According to a passenger who shared a video about the incident, the woman's blood pressure dropped sharply and she went into severe shock. As the situation escalated, the aircraft crew sought help by asking if there was a doctor among the passengers. The issue of making an emergency landing of the plane was even considered.

At that moment, Komil Khasanov, a doctor and citizen of Uzbekistan, was sitting in a nearby seat. He was headed to South Korea to complete an internship at Chungbuk National University Hospital.

The fact that the doctor happened to be on this exact flight made it possible to provide timely medical assistance to the woman.

This incident once again demonstrated how important the presence of medical staff is during unexpected situations in flight.