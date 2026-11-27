In the UK, 33-year-old Anthony Williams has been found guilty of attempting to murder 14 people during attacks on a train bound for London and at other locations. This was reported by the British Transport Police.

It is reported that the incidents took place on October 31 and November 1, 2025. Williams attacked people in Peterborough and London, as well as on a train heading to London. A total of 14 people were injured, including two teenagers.

The court heard that during the attack on the train, passengers and rail staff attempted to protect others and stop the attacker. Several people sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident. All victims survived.

Williams admitted to carrying out the attacks but denied having the intent to kill. The defense argued that he was in a state of acute psychosis related to schizophrenia. The court discussed his mental state and whether he was capable of forming the intent to kill.

It also emerged that Williams had contacted his GP about his deteriorating mental health prior to the attacks. An investigation has been launched into the medical care he received following the incident and potential shortcomings in the handling of previous events.

On November 26, at the conclusion of a six-week trial, a jury found Anthony Williams guilty of 14 counts of attempted murder. His sentence will be handed down at a later date.