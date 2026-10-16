US has prepared a plan to use the “mother” of all bombs against Iran

US President Donald Trump, addressing the issue of potential strikes against Iran that are being widely discussed in the American media, firmly stated that he has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons against Tehran. In an interview with the Newsmax television channel, the head of state hinted that powerful means exist even without a nuclear arsenal.

According to the president, Washington possesses sufficient other major strike assets that do not carry a nuclear warhead but boast a high degree of destructiveness.

«Like a small nuclear bomb, but non-nuclear»: Trump’s position

Answering the television host's question about the new strikes mentioned in the press in recent weeks, Donald Trump responded as follows:

Bomb power: «We are not talking about a nuclear bomb at all. Just a very large bomb. It gives the impression of a small nuclear bomb, but it is not nuclear»;

Firm rejection: «Personally, I would not use nuclear weapons. We have neither the need nor the necessity for this», — noted the US leader.

CNN details: The most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in the arsenal

Earlier, the CNN television channel, citing official sources in the US government, reported that the Pentagon has developed a plan to target Iran's energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities:

The “mother” of bombs (MOAB): Sources emphasize that the GBU-43/B (Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb) , considered the heaviest and most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in the US arsenal, could be utilized; Probability of command: The plan to use this super-heavy bomb against Iran's underground and fortified facilities is envisaged in the event that President Trump orders the resumption of military operations either before or after the midterm elections.



Although Trump's statement that nuclear weapons will not be used has averted the worst-case scenario in the region, the possibility of strikes with ultra-powerful conventional aerial bombs keeps concerns surrounding the Middle East from subsiding.