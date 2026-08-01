On the Brink of a «Big Bang» in the Middle East: Trump Intends to Launch Massive Strikes on Iran

Geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached an all-time high. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that devastating strikes could be launched against Iran's most critical infrastructure. According to American media reports, the Pentagon and Israeli forces are already finalizing the details of a new, large-scale military operation.

1. «We Can No Longer Endure»: Trump's Latest Ultimatum to Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump issued another sharp statement, hinting that he has given instructions to maximize military pressure against the Tehran leadership. Trump emphasized that the strikes delivered by the U.S. will be so powerful that Iran will ultimately be unable to continue its resistance.

«We will strike them with all our might. As a result, the Tehran leadership will have no other choice than to say, 'We can no longer endure this,'» — the U.S. leader threatened openly.

This statement indicates that Washington's geopolitical strategy in the Middle East is undergoing a radical shift, and direct use of force against Iran is becoming inevitable.

2. «Weekend Operation»: Iran’s Energy Heart in the Crosshairs

Citing sources from the influential The Wall Street Journal , Donald Trump has ordered the preparation of new attack scenarios to disarm Iran and force its surrender. According to the publication, a major military operation as early as this weekend could begin.

CBS News , meanwhile, clarified details of the expected operation:

Joint Operational Plan: The U.S. and Israel are discussing joint air and missile strikes against Iran.

Main Targets: Iran's oil refineries, major power plants, and strategic energy infrastructure.

Condition: Trump may cancel or delay the attack order only if a sudden, sharp positive turn occurs in diplomatic negotiations.

3. The July «Missile War» and the «Patriot» Crisis

Direct clashes between the U.S. and Iran have intensified significantly in recent weeks. In July, the U.S. Air Force delivered heavy strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities threatening vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Tehran targeted U.S. military bases in the region with missiles.

However, as The New York Times reports, on July 24, Trump held an emergency meeting with senior advisers and temporarily suspended the large-scale attack.

Two Main Reasons for Retreat:

Stockpile Shortages: It was discovered that stockpiles of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, which are critical for air defense, had dwindled. Economic Risk: Devastating strikes on Iran's energy system threatened to sharply spike oil prices on the global market and trigger a global economic crisis.

Nevertheless, tensions have not stopped. On July 30, in response to missile attacks against American troops, the U.S. launched renewed targeted strikes on certain locations in Iran.

4. Global Consequences: What Awaits the World?

If the U.S. and Israel launch massive strikes on Iran's oil and energy facilities, it will deal a blow not only to the Middle East but to the entire global economy:

Spike in Oil Prices: The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of Iranian oil infrastructure will lead to an unprecedented rise in oil and gas prices on the global market.

Risk of Regional War: Iran's proxy groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq could launch a full-scale assault on all U.S. and Israeli facilities in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis: The paralyzation of Iran's power grids and critical infrastructure would leave millions of civilians in severe conditions.

5. Conclusion: Military Conflict or a Massive Geopolitical Maneuver?

Donald Trump's these sharp statements and military preparations may also be a form of «psychological pressure» used to force Iran to the negotiating table. However, the current situation in the Middle East and the resolve of both sides show that any minor miscalculation could easily ignite the flames of a full-scale war.

The global community is watching: events unfolding around Tehran in the coming hours or days will define a new geopolitical reality.