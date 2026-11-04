The White House's nuclear decision: Trump reveals terms for the 'Mother of All Bombs' and a new deal with Iran

·60·World
The White House's nuclear decision: Trump reveals terms for the 'Mother of All Bombs' and a new deal with Iran

Amidst escalating geopolitical and military tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump made an unexpected and significant statement at the White House for media representatives, including Newsmax. The U.S. leader firmly stated that there is absolutely no possibility, intention, or need for Washington to use nuclear weapons against Iran.

Journalists asked about the potential use of weapons of mass destruction against Iran's nuclear facilities, to which Trump responded in his characteristic style: "I don't need that. We have already destroyed 90 percent of them. Therefore, there is no need for such a weapon."

Conventional weapons are sufficient: The "Mother of All Bombs" (MOAB) is not nuclear

Trump explained that the U.S. military's existing conventional combat capability is fully sufficient to achieve any strategic goal:

  • Superiority of conventional forces: The White House leader emphasized that the U.S. uses only conventional military forces to resolve its military objectives and sees no reason or necessity to launch a nuclear strike;

  • Clarification on MOAB rumors: Commenting on reports in international media that the U.S. might use the highly powerful weapon known as the "Mother of All Bombs" against Iran's deep underground nuclear bunkers, Trump stressed that this weapon is not nuclear: "It is just a very large and powerful conventional bomb, but it does not fall into the nuclear category."

Renouncing nuclear weapons and Washington's main condition

Reiterating his views on nuclear weapons, Donald Trump mentioned important aspects of global security:

  • Global threat: The U.S. President emphasized that nuclear weapons are the most terrible threat to all of humanity, and that countries of the world must not use them and must gradually renounce such weapons;

  • The unchangeable "red line": Although it was stated that weapons would not be used, the White House's main demand regarding Iran remains firm — Tehran must never possess a nuclear warhead;

  • Possibility of diplomatic dialogue: Trump expressed his readiness to sit at the table for direct diplomatic negotiations with the Iranian government to conclude a new, strict, and long-term peace agreement that envisions them completely abandoning their nuclear ambitions.

This statement by the U.S. President significantly lowered concerns about potential nuclear escalation in the Middle East, showing that Washington intends to control the situation through conventional pressure and negotiations.

Donald TrumpIranNuclear weaponsUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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