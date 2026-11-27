US President Donald Trump stated that Washington has provided Iran with all the necessary opportunities to resolve the conflict peacefully and reach a mutual agreement. He announced this during a conversation with American military personnel on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

"We are giving them a chance to save many lives"

The US leader emphasized that Washington is seeking a diplomatic solution, though he remains skeptical about whether official Tehran will utilize these opportunities:

"We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save many lives. Some people ask: 'Why? Are they crazy?' Maybe they are," said Donald Trump.

"Victory is already in our hands"

Furthermore, the US President stressed that the situation is fully under Washington's control and that a decisive result is near:

"Victory is in our hands. To be honest, it will happen whenever I want it to," the American leader added.

Key points of the statement

Direction Content of Donald Trump's statement Diplomatic position The US has created all conditions for Iran to peacefully settle the conflict and reach an agreement Assessment of Tehran The White House chief expressed doubt that the Iranian side would effectively use this peace initiative Washington's advantage Trump emphasized that victory is already in US hands and the final decision depends on his will

Do you think the tension between the US and Iran will end with a diplomatic agreement, or will the situation in the region become even more complicated?

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