Scientists have created a new tomato that emits the scent of popcorn

Scientists from China and Australia have created the first sample of an aromatic tomato reminiscent of the smell of popcorn using gene-editing technology. Experts note that this development could open up new opportunities for enhancing the aroma and enriching the taste characteristics of vegetables.

The tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) is considered one of the most widely cultivated and consumed vegetables in the world. However, centuries of breeding aimed at ensuring yield, disease resistance, and uniform fruit appearance have reduced its natural aroma. Scientists have now managed to restore this potential of the tomato through gene editing.

Researchers focused on the 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline (2-AP) molecule, which gives fragrant rice its popcorn-like scent. They deactivated the SlBADH1 and SlBADH2 genes in the Alisa Craig tomato variety using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

As a result, a mutation in the SlBADH2 gene significantly increased the amount of 2-AP. When both genes were deactivated simultaneously, the amount of this substance increased more than fourfold compared to ordinary tomatoes. This indicated an interaction between the two genes.

Shenchun Xu, a professor at the Xianhu Laboratory in China, stated in a study published in the Journal of Integrative Agriculture that scientists initially studied the tomato genome and identified the SlBADH1 and SlBADH2 genes. Experiments were then conducted to deactivate these genes individually and together in the Alisa Craig variety.

Importantly, the genetic modifications did not negatively affect the main agronomic traits of the tomato. No significant changes were observed in the plant's flowering time, height, fruit weight, soluble sugars, organic acids, and vitamin C content.

Scientists evaluate this result as an important step toward enhancing tomato aroma without reducing productivity. In the future, such technologies could make it possible to create vegetable varieties with unique scents and flavors tailored to consumer demands.

A popcorn-scented tomato might not appeal to all consumers. However, researchers believe that products with enhanced aromas will create new opportunities in the agricultural market.

According to study co-author Peng Zheng, associate professor at the Xianhu Laboratory, work is currently underway to transfer this aromatic trait to commercial tomato varieties. Through this, scientists aim to enrich the product's taste qualities, increase consumer interest, and raise market value. Experts compare this approach to the experience of creating aromatic rice varieties.