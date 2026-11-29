An unpleasant incident occurred during the sky lantern festival held in Chiang Mai, Thailand. One of the lanterns released into the sky changed its trajectory during flight and struck one of the spectators in the face.

In the video capturing the incident, the man can be seen trying to quickly remove the burning paper part of the lantern that landed on his face. He managed to bring the situation under control quickly, preventing serious injury.

The man later stated on his social media page that he is in good health. He also urged festival participants to thoroughly check sky lanterns before releasing them.

It is known that the sky lantern festival held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, attracts thousands of people. Participants release light-emitting lanterns into the sky simultaneously, creating a unique spectacle. However, because flammable materials are used in such events, it is important to follow safety rules.