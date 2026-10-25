A duck-shaped tomato grown in the US is back in the spotlight years later

A duck-shaped tomato grown in the garden of a married couple living in the US state of Michigan has once again caught the attention of internet users years later. Although the vegetable with its unusual appearance was found in 2015, its photo continues to amaze people.

The protagonists of the story are Marie and Bob Davidek, who live in the town of Mount Morris. In September 2015, while harvesting her garden, Marie caught sight of a tomato that resembled a rubber duck.

The woman said she was initially surprised by its shape, and only after looking closely did she realize that the tomato truly resembled a duck. Her husband, Bob, didn't believe it at first. However, after seeing the tomato with his own eyes, he admitted that it resembled a duck or even a chicken.

Soon after, photos of the unusual tomato were published in the local press. Later, the story was covered in international publications and spread widely on social networks. Users described its cute appearance as a small miracle of nature.

Instead of consuming the tomato immediately, the couple decided to preserve it for as long as possible. Marie expressed hope that this accidental find would inspire others to take up gardening.

Experts note that the unusual shape of vegetables can occur due to changes in flower development, the pollination process, or the partial fusion of multiple fruits. Although such cases are rare, they are considered natural processes.