How much does it cost to spend a night on the Moon? The price exceeds $10 million

A California-based startup has started accepting advance payments of up to $1 million from tourists who want to be the first to stay in a planned hotel on the Moon. If the project succeeds, people may have the opportunity to vacation in a hotel on the lunar surface for the first time in history.

Founded by 21-year-old Skyler Chan, the startup GRU Space plans to open the world's first lunar hotel by 2032. The company is already accepting advance bookings and down payments from space enthusiasts willing to spend a substantial amount.

The final price of the hotel rooms is not yet specified. However, according to Chan, the cost of each room could exceed $10 million. At the same time, clients are not required to pay this amount all at once. Depending on the selected services and conditions, the company is accepting advance payments ranging from $250,000 to $1 million.

There have been other companies planning to build a hotel on the Moon before. However, the unique aspect of the GRU Space project lies in its construction method. Instead of transporting building materials and heavy machinery from Earth to the Moon, the company plans to use robotic systems. These robots are intended to manufacture durable blocks from lunar soil and assemble them to build structures capable of withstanding the harsh and complex conditions of the Moon.

Construction work for the project is scheduled to begin in 2029. However, this process depends on obtaining permits from relevant authorities.

«We are living in an important historical era where we may have the opportunity to live beyond Earth during our lifetimes. If we achieve our goal, billions of people could be born on the Moon and Mars and experience the beauty of life there», — said the founder of GRU Space in his statement.

The company's goal to build the first permanent off-Earth structure might currently seem like a sci-fi plan. However, Skyler Chan differs from typical startup founders. He has shown a great interest in space since childhood and dedicated his life to pursuing this dream.

Chan began training to become an Air Force pilot while still in his teens. He also participated in creating a 3D printing experiment developed with NASA's support and sent into space. Later, even before graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, he continued working on his scientific and technical projects.

Last year, Chan was accepted into the famous startup accelerator Y Combinator. He became one of the youngest independent founders in the space industry in the accelerator's history.

If GRU Space's plans materialize, the idea of building a hotel on the Moon could turn from science fiction into a real project. However, its launch date, the final room prices, and the feasibility of transporting tourists to the Moon still depend on resolving many technical and organizational issues.