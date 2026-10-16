Wildfires intensify in California: Over 150,000 subscribers left without electricity (video)

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Wildfires intensify in California: Over 150,000 subscribers left without electricity (video)

Strong winds, hot and dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires spreading in California. As flames approach residential areas in Malibu and other regions, local authorities have taken evacuation measures. Due to hazardous weather, power supplies have also been widely and temporarily restricted.

Multiple wildfires are currently being fought in the U.S. state of California. While firefighters are working to stop the spread of flames in some areas, strong winds are further complicating the situation.

Which areas are affected by the fires?

One of the most concerning spots in Southern California is around Malibu in Los Angeles County. It was reported that the Bryson fire here has covered an area of approximately 200 acres, or about 81 hectares.

Wildfires have also been recorded around the city of Azuza near Los Angeles and in the area of the Camp Pendleton military base in San Diego County. Evacuation orders have been issued in some places, and temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced.

According to California firefighting services, other active fires besides the Bryson fire have also been recorded. Their size and containment levels can change rapidly.

Why were over 150,000 subscribers left without power?

Not all power outages are directly caused by fire damage. Electric utility companies are proactively cutting off power in certain areas during high-wind conditions to reduce the risk of downed power lines or electrical equipment sparking new fires.

Reports on October 16 stated that over 150,000 electricity consumers across California were left without power. This refers to utility subscribers, not individual residents.

Such preventive measures are aimed at reducing fire risks. However, power outages can create additional hardships for residents, especially those who rely on home medical equipment or need a continuous power supply.

Strong winds make the situation even more dangerous

The hazardous weather conditions in California are also being influenced by the Santa Ana winds. Dry air and strong winds create conditions for fires to spread rapidly, making the work of firefighters difficult.

The local weather service has issued red flag fire warnings for certain areas. It has been reported that the hazardous conditions may persist until October 17.

Therefore, local authorities are monitoring the situation, and residents in high fire-risk areas are advised to closely follow official warnings.

Evacuation and safety measures

In areas where fires have approached residential zones, measures have been taken to relocate people to safe locations. Although some evacuation orders have since been modified, the situation may change in areas where fire risks persist.

Experts emphasize the importance of following instructions from local government and emergency services under such conditions. Since the direction of the fire and wind speed can change in a short time, safety measures must not be delayed.

Conclusion

The situation in California has simultaneously brought to light several challenges: containing the fires, evacuating residents to safe areas, and mitigating risks in power grids.

The fact that over 150,000 subscribers were left without electricity highlights the scale of the event, but the main priority remains preventing the flames from spreading to residential areas and ensuring human safety.

Under conditions of persisting strong winds and dry air, further developments depend on the weather and the actions of firefighting teams.

MalibuBrysonCamp PendletonPower supply
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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