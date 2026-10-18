A new plant species discovered in Peru has been named Salvia messii in honor of the Argentine football star Lionel Messi. This plant, found in the central and southern Andes, is classified as endangered. This was reported by Peru's state news agency Agencia Andina.

The color of the plant's flowers also played a role in its naming. The light blue and white petals resemble the colors of the Argentina national team kit. Salvia messii belongs to the mint family (Lamiaceae) and can reach up to 1.5 meters in height.

The new species was studied by Peruvian botanist Paul González, independent Argentine researcher Rolando Uría, and Juan Capcha-Ramos. The research results were published on October 2, 2026, in the scientific journal Phytotaxa. Given the plant's limited distribution area, the scientists assessed it as an endangered species.

For context, Lionel Messi has been playing for the US club Inter Miami since 2023. Throughout his career, he has also played for Spain's Barcelona and France's Paris Saint-Germain.

Having won the World Cup with the Argentina national team in 2022, Messi is also a 2008 Beijing Olympics champion and a two-time Copa América champion. He has won the Ballon d'Or award eight times.