Unusual election in Peru: Mayor determined by a coin toss in Peru

In the mayoral election held in the Konima district of Peru, two candidates received the same number of votes — 671 each. As a result, an unusual method had to be used to determine the winner.

On November 4, a special election commission decided which of the candidates would take the mayoral office by flipping a coin. According to the result of the draw, Ruben Quispe Capajana was declared the winner of the election and was elected mayor of the district.

According to reports, such a situation is provided for in Peruvian legislation. If two or more candidates receive an equal number of votes in an election, the winner can be determined by drawing lots.

Thus, the fate of the two candidates who fought for the mayorship in the Konima district depended on the result of a single coin toss.