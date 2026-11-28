On the morning of November 27, 2026, armed masked criminals attacked an armored vehicle carrying a valuable cargo in the Callao region of Peru. The incident occurred at approximately 06:30 local time on the Costa Verde highway, which leads to Jorge Chávez International Airport near the capital, Lima.

Over 30 shots fired: how the attack was carried out

According to reports, 8 to 10 masked robbers used several vehicles to block the path of the black armored SUV. The criminals then fired more than 30 shots at the vehicle, shattered its windows, and made off with suitcases and bags containing gold bars and jewelry.

As a result of the shooting, two people inside the vehicle — 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian national Mari Natali Miranda Espinoza — sustained injuries. They were immediately hospitalized, and their conditions are currently reported as stable.

Police investigation and key evidence

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) have launched a special search operation to apprehend the robbers. The following details regarding the incident have been released:

Indicators Official and preliminary information Date, time and location November 27, 2026, at 06:30 — Callao region, Costa Verde highway (road to Jorge Chávez Airport) Number of robbers and method 8–10 masked individuals blocked the road with several cars and fired more than 30 shots at the armored vehicle Stolen cargo Suitcases and bags containing gold bars and jewelry (exact value is being calculated) Victims Vijay Pagrani Iza (29, India) and Mari Natali Miranda Espinoza (35, Peru) — stable condition Key leads in the investigation The license plate of one of the vehicles involved in the attack has been identified (previously linked to arms trafficking and assassination cases), and mobile phones abandoned during the escape have been recovered

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