An unexpected incident involving Pope Leo XIV in Peru has drawn the attention of international media. Before a ceremony attended by nearly 1.5 million people, a rosary thrown from the crowd struck the pontiff near his right eye. However, this was not an attack, but rather the reckless action of a pilgrim who wanted to catch his attention and receive a blessing. The Popemobile journey did not stop after the unexpected event The incident occurred on November 16, 2026, at the Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, the capital of Peru. As he was nearing the end of his six-day visit, the Pope was passing by the gathered crowd in the popemobile before a farewell prayer — a large public mass. At that moment, an object thrown from the crowd hit his face, just below his right eye. Video footage shows the pontiff touching his face, feeling the pain. According to initial reports, the object that hit him was a rosary.

Nevertheless, Leo XIV did not stop his movement. He continued to greet the people and participated in the scheduled ceremony. It was reported that the incident did not cause any serious injury. Why was the rosary thrown at the Pope? At large religious events, pilgrims often try to pass rosaries, flags, stuffed toys, and other items to the Pope in the hope that he will bless them or sanctify their belongings. Sometimes, they throw these items toward the popemobile. It is said that the person who threw the rosary this time also intended to give a gift to the Pope and receive his blessing. However, such actions can be dangerous: there is a possibility that the thrown object could injure the pontiff himself or those accompanying him. Leo XIV forgave the person who threw the rosary Speaking to journalists on board the plane while returning to Rome, the Pope reacted to the incident with humor. When a Peruvian journalist apologized to him for what happened, Leo XIV said he had forgiven the person.