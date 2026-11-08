3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks: Unusual smuggling attempt foiled in Peru (video)

·75·World
3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks: Unusual smuggling attempt foiled in Peru (video)

More than 3,000 live tarantulas intended to be illegally smuggled to Germany have been confiscated at an international airport in Lima, Peru. The spiders were hidden inside socks packed into three suitcases.

According to AFP, the incident occurred at Jorge Chávez International Airport. The illicit cargo was found in three suitcases belonging to two German citizens and one Polish citizen.

According to Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR), each suitcase contained between 15 and 22 socks. During inspection, customs officers noticed strange movements inside the luggage and examined the socks. As a result, thousands of spiders hidden inside were discovered.

The confiscated tarantulas include eggs, newly hatched spiderlings, and adult specimens. Some belong to protected species, and a few have not yet been fully studied scientifically.

Experts suggest the spiders may have been intended for collectors, scientific research, or the exotic pet trade.

SERFOR representative Kora Suarez stated that the price of a single tarantula in Europe can reach approximately 500 euros. Based on this, the total estimated value of the confiscated animals is 1.5 million euros. This is not the actual trade revenue, but an estimated market value.

The three passengers were detained by police officers specializing in environmental crimes. They are expected to face criminal charges. The tarantulas will be placed in a specially authorized care center after undergoing appropriate examination and assessment.

PeruJorge Chávez International AirportSERFORtarantula
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